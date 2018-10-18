Iamgold to invest in blockchain-based gold system

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +1% pre-market after saying it will invest in Emergent Technology Holdings, a financial technology company that uses blockchain to track the provenance of responsibly sourced gold.

Financial details are not provided, but IAG joins fellow gold miner Yamana Gold and other partners, including Sprott and Valcambi, in investing in EmTech.

EmTech's Responsible Gold supply chain application is the only blockchain solution that automates the tracking of responsibly sourced gold from origin to vault, IAG says; the gold is digitized into G-Coin tokens, which are digital certificates of title to responsibly sourced gold.