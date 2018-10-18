Post-earnings rip for Tile Shop

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) soars in early trading after topping estimates on both lines of its Q3 report.
Comparable sales growth accelerated to a 2.1% pace during the quarter vs. +1.1% a year ago.
Operating margin came in at 4.3% of sales vs. 3.6% consensus and 5.2% last year.
On a long term basis, Tile Shop says it's committed to striking EBITDA margin and pretax return on capital employed of greater than 20%.
Tile Shop is up 7.30% in premarket action to $7.20.
