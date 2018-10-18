More on BB&T Q3: Residential mortgage loan rise 17% Q/Q

BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) Q3 adjusted EPS $1.03, beating consensus by 3 cents.

Q3 net interest income-taxable equivalent increased to $1.71B from $1.68B in Q2 and $1.69B a year ago; net interest margin of 3.47% improves 2 basis points from Q2 but down 1 basis point from Q3 2017..

Q3 average loans and leases held for investment were $146.2B, up 5% annualized vs. Q2, with commercial and industrial loans rising 2.3%, residential mortgage loans up 17%, average indirect loans up 11% and average revolving credit up 16%.

Q3 average deposits were $157.3B vs. $157.7B in Q2.

Provision for credit losses $135M, unchanged from Q2, and vs. $126M a year earlier.

Q3 return on average common shareholders' equity 11.69% vs. 11.74% in Q2 and 8.82% in the year-ago quarter.

