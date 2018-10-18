WestRock updates on Florida paper mill

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) expects that the linerboard production system at its mill in Panama City, Florida will return to full production capacity within 30 days.

The company says market pulp production is expected to begin by the end of November, but will likely be limited to no more than 50% of the mill’s market pulp production capacity for an estimated period of approximately six months.

The mill has normal annual production capacity of 353K tons of linerboard and 292K tons of market pulp.

The total cost to WestRock from Hurricane Michael is currently unknown.

