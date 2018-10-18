Acorda up 8% premarket on closure of FDA inspections

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is up 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its disclosure that the FDA's pre-approval inspections of its Chelsea, MA manufacturing facility and the Inbrija inhaler device maker's facility have been completed with no further action required.

The company's marketing application, seeking approval for Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder) for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's patients, is currently under FDA review with an action date of January 5, 2019.

Previously: FDA extends action date for Acorda's Inbrija to January 5, 2019; shares down 7% premarket (Sept. 13)