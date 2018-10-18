Secretive data miner Palantir considers going public: WSJ

Data-mining giant Palantir Technologies (PALAN) is exploring taking the company public in an IPO may be among the largest in recent years, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Palantir, one of Silicon Valley's most secretive companies, has been talking with Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) about the possibility an IPO as soon as H2 2019.

Some bankers have discussed a valuation of as much as $41B, about twice what it was most recently valued by private investors.

