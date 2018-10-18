Sealed Air -12%; Q3 miss prompts BAML downgrade, RBC sees peers hurt

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) -11.7% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q3 earnings that missed analyst consensus and slashing full-year guidance.

BAML analyst George Staphos downgrades SEE to Neutral from Buy with a $40 price target, cut from $50, saying slower than expected volumes in the Product Care unit "could temporarily make it more difficult for SEE to maintain its margin restoration effort through higher selling prices," although he remains constructive on the longer-term opportunity for the company to improve its performance.

Baird's Ghansham Panjabi finds the results are "painful but not surprising," saying investors were bracing for a bad earnings and the H2 shortfall likely is reflected in the stock's YTD underperformance; he predicts the Street likely will "gravitate towards the view that 2019 will likely carry net positive variances for Sealed Air- noting that the franchises are attractive in context of a consolidating packaging industr.y"

RBC's Arun Viswanathan says SEE’s commentary on foreign exchange and cost headwinds may have a negative read-through for Berry (NYSE:BERY), Bemis (NYSE:BMS) and other packagers; the firm rates SEE at Sector Perform with a Street-low $38 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word