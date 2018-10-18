Abeona Therapeutics announces two new appointments

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) appoints of João Siffert, M.D. as Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer (CMO). As a result, former CMO Juan Ruiz, M.D., Ph.D. will assume the role of Head of European Medical Affairs.

The Company also appointed Neena Patil, J.D. as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Both Dr. Siffert and Ms. Patil report to CEO, Carsten Thiel, Ph.D.

Dr. Siffert, most recently was Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for Nestle Health Science.

Ms. Patil, most recently served as Associate General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs at Novo Nordisk.