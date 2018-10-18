Allstate estimates September catastrophe losses of $140M after-tax

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates September catastrophe losses of $177M pretax, or $140M after-tax, with Hurricane Florence accounting for about half of the month's catastrophe losses.

Month's cat losses comprised 13 events at estimated cost of $145M, pretax, plus unfavorable reserve re-estimates of prior reported cat losses.

Brings Q3 catastrophe losses to $625M, pretax, or $494M after-tax.

Hurricane Michael, which made landfall on Oct. 10, 2018, isn't included in Q3 cat loss estimates.

