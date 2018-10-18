On the Move | Top News

Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/18/2018)

|By:, SA News Editor

PTI +178% as RBC defends Vertex after positive data on Proteostasis' CF candidates.

ORPN +55%.

ECYT +50% on being acquired by Novartis.

CADC +24%.

TROV +20% on update on Onvansertib clinical development program.

YECO +17%.

ATAI +15%.

AQB +14%.

CCCL +11%.

ACHC +10% on buyout interest.

PGNX +10%.

IVZ +9% on Q3 result.

TTS +8% on Q3 result.

CRMD +8%.

BIOC +8% on obtaining Japanese patent for its target selector oncogene mutation enrichment and detection platform.

EGC +7% on merger update with affiliates of Cox Oil LLC.

AVGR +6%.

ARGX +6% on positive analyst action.

AA +5% on Q3 result.

