Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/18/2018)

PTI +178% as RBC defends Vertex after positive data on Proteostasis' CF candidates.
ORPN +55%.
ECYT +50% on being acquired by Novartis.
CADC +24%.
TROV +20% on update on Onvansertib clinical development program.
YECO +17%.
ATAI +15%.
AQB +14%.
CCCL +11%.
PGNX +10%.
CRMD +8%.
BIOC +8% on obtaining Japanese patent for its target selector oncogene mutation enrichment and detection platform.
EGC +7% on merger update with affiliates of Cox Oil LLC.
AVGR +6%.
ARGX +6% on positive analyst action.
