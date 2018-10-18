AbbVie settles Humira patent dispute with Fresenius Kabi

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has resolved all IP-related litigation with Fresenius Kabi related to its proposed biosimilar to top seller HUMIRA (adalimumab), granting it a non-exclusive license beginning on September 30, 2023. ABBV will earn undisclosed royalties on net sales of Kabi's offering.

The timing will not be accelerated by the entry of other biosimilar makers who are already licensed. In the EU, Kabi may launch its product upon EMA approval.

Previously: AbbVie settles Humira patent dispute with Sandoz; shares up 1% after hours (Oct. 11)