More on Invesco Q3: AUM rises 1.8%, long-term net outflows increase

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Q3 adjusted EPS of 66, matches consensus estimate, while GAAP operating revenue of $1.34B beat consensus estimate by $370.4M.

Invesco climbs 4.3% in early trading as it also announces a deal to acquire OppenheimerFunds and a $1.2B stock buyback.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 37.0% slipped from 38.7% in Q2 and 41.2% in Q3 2017.

Q3 ending assets under management of $980.9B rose 1.8% from $963.3B in Q2 and 11% from $917.5B a year earlier.

Long-term net outflows of $11.2B in Q3 increased from $8.0B outflows in Q2 and compares with $4.1B inflows in Q3 2017.

Net market gains led to increases of $14.3B in AUM during Q3, compared with net market gains of $10.3B in Q2.

