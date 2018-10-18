Opiant Pharmaceuticals' OPNT005 receives grant for development of a heroin vaccine

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) announces that Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY, have been awarded a grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance OPNT005, a heroin vaccine candidate, through Phase 1/2a clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

This new NIH grant of ~$3.7M for the budget period through August 31, 2019, will fund pilot production of OPNT005 and preliminary safety testing.

Additional funds will be available from the NIH, subject to availability and the successful execution of these tasks. If successful, it will progress to a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of OPNT005 in healthy volunteers.