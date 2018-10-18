Credit Suisse previews Alibaba earnings

Credit Suisse posts a preview of Alibaba's (BABA -2.2% ) earnings report.

CS analyst team: "We now expect softer core commerce revenue, mainly due to modestly slower eCommerce industry trends and mix to non-paid product recommendations (vs. paid search). In addition, we also expect investments at New Retail, Ele.me and DME to have a greater impact on near-term margins."

The firm trims FQ2 and FQ3 revenue estimates on Alibaba by ~2% due to weaker macro, product transition and FX considerations.

The Credit Suisse price target on BABA goes to $210.

Alibaba is due to report earnings during the first week of November.