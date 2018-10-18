Rocket's gene therapy RP-L102 shows long-term effect in rare inherited blood disorder

Updated long-term data from a Spain-based Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Rocket Pharmaceuticals' (RCKT -2.9% ) gene therapy RP-L102 in patients with a rare inherited blood disorder called Fanconi Anemia (FA) continued to show a treatment benefit. The results were presented at the ESGCT Congress in Switzerland.

12-month follow-up data on four patients showed durable engraftment, ranging from 18 - 30 months, since gene therapy administration as well as improvements in two key measures of functional and phenotypic correction in FA.

Dosing in U.S. patients should commence in H1 2019.

FA is a rare pediatric disorder characterized by bone marrow failure that is usually fatal within 10 years.