MedMen sells significant portion of real estate assets to Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust

MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) has agreed to sell a significant portion of its real estate assets to Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment vehicle that capitalizes on the cannabis industry’s continued growth.

The initial transaction includes three properties (MedMen Abbot Kinney, MedMen Beverly Hills and MedMen Downtown Las Vegas) and is expected to generate ~$12.5M of proceeds for MedMen after repayment of debt.

More of MedMen’s real estate assets will be sold to Treehouse over the next 12 months. These properties will be leased backed to MedMen or its subsidiaries at market rates under long-term leases.