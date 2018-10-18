Goldman and Novogratz team for crytpo investment

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is joining with Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Ventures on about $15M in Series B funding for cryptocurrency custodian BitGo (total raised was $58.5M).

BitGo provides such services for more than 75 coins and tokens, and holds over $2B in assets.

Goldman's investment could help pave the way for the bank to offer its own such service. "We believe that a custody offering is a logical precursor to digital asset market making,” says a bank spokesperson.

