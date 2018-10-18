Nucor -3% as Q4 earnings seen dropping off from strong Q3 gains

Nucor (NUE -3.2% ) opens lower despite posting better than expected Q3 earnings and a 30% Y/Y revenue increase, with a near tripling in profit as a strong U.S. economy and Pres. Trump’s tariffs on steel imports supported growth in both shipments and prices.

NUE says steel mill shipments rose 7% Y/Y in Q3 and sales to external customers gained 6%, while average prices per ton jumped 23% Y/Y and 7% from Q2, when the 25% tariff on imported competition was kicking in.

However, NUE expects Q4 earnings to decrease across all three operating segments, due primarily to typical seasonality, although it forecasts Q4 to be another strong quarter with higher earnings than in the year-ago quarter.