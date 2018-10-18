Bristol-Myers Squibb under pressure on positive data for Keytruda + Inlyta in first-line kidney cancer; shares down 3%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -3.4% ) is under water in early trade in apparent response to Merck's announcement of successful Phase 3 results for the combination of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and Pfizer's INLYTA (axitinib) in first-line renal cell carcinoma.

BMY is developing Opdivo (nivolumab) + YERVOY (ipilimumab) for the same indication, but is experiencing headwinds on its path to potential approval.

