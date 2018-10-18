NVR -6.1% after Q3 misses, homebuilding profit margin slips

NVR (NYSE:NVR) slumps 6.1% in early trading as Q3 EPS of $48.28 missed consensus estimate by $2.66; compares with $38.02 a year ago.

Tax reform and an income tax benefit helped Y/Y earnings growth; Q3 effective tax rate was 21.6% vs. 33.7% a year ago.

Q3 homebuilding revenue of $1.81B rises 11% Y/Y as average sales price of new orders slips 2% to $374,000; gross profit margin edges down to 18.6% from 19.9% in Q3 2017.

Q3 new orders increased 2% to 4,302 units.

Q3 new order cancellation rate increased to 16% from 13% a year ago.

Backlog of homes sold but not settled as of Sept. 30, 2018 rose 10% on a unit basis to 9,710 units and 7% on a dollar basis to $3.66B from a year earlier.

Q3 mortgage closed loan production of $1.25B, increased 12% Y/Y.

