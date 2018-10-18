Wolfe Research digs in on United Continental

Wolfe Research checks in on United Continental (UAL +0.9% ) after taking in the airline company's earnings report and conference call.

"UAL believes it is on track for its 2020 EPS guidance of $11-$13 which, while technically a reiteration of guidance, may be an incremental improvement in fundamentals given UAL’s share buyback activity slowed so sharply in the quarter ($34M)."

Wolfe thinks UAL still has a deep hole to crawl out of due to past poor results and notes results still have room for improvement, but call the "incremental progress" undeniable.

