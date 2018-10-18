More on Central European Media Q3 results

Central European Media (CETV +1.4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 3.4% Y/Y to $123.5M.

Revenue by geography: Bulgaria $16.3M (+1.9% Y/Y); Czech Republic $45.5M (+6.6% Y/Y); Romania $41.1M (+1.6% Y/Y) & Slovak Republic $20.9M (+2.4% Y/Y).

OIBDA by geography: Bulgaria $4.5M (+84.8% Y/Y); Czech Republic $15.4M (+24.1% Y/Y); Romania $15.6M (+2.3% Y/Y) & Slovak Republic $5M (+79.1% Y/Y).

Overall Q3 margins: Operating increased 360 bps to 17% & OIBDA margin increased 619 bps to 27.21%.

TV advertising revenues increased 12% at actual rates and 3% at constant rates in the first nine months of 2018.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 12% at actual rates and 5% at constant rates.

Unlevered free cash flow was $125.8M (+28% Y/Y) & CME repaid a total of ~$300M of debt using proceeds from warrant exercises and cash generated by the business, which reduced net leverage ratio to 3.8x.

Previously: Central European Media reports Q3 results (Oct. 18)