Stocks slip as Treasury yields pick up steam

Stocks start lower as fears of rising interest rates resume, overshadowing strong corporate earnings; S&P -0.6% , Dow -0.7% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

U.S. Treasury yields are picking up again after remaining quiet for a week, with the 10-year and two-year yields each adding 3 bps to a respective 3.21% and 2.91%, the latter reaching its highest level since June 2008.

European bourses are little changed, with France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -2.9% .

In the U.S., the latest round of Q3 earnings sees most companies beating analyst consensus; Dow component Travelers -1.3% despite reporting better than expected earnings and in-line revenues.

Defensive-oriented sectors are the early leaders, paced by consumer staples ( +0.2% ), utilities ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.1% ); on the flip side, cyclical groups such as communication services ( -0.9% ), energy ( -0.7% ) and industrials ( -0.7% ) lag.