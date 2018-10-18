Stocks slip as Treasury yields pick up steam

Stocks start lower as fears of rising interest rates resume, overshadowing strong corporate earnings; S&P -0.6%, Dow -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.8%.
U.S. Treasury yields are picking up again after remaining quiet for a week, with the 10-year and two-year yields each adding 3 bps to a respective 3.21% and 2.91%, the latter reaching its highest level since June 2008.
European bourses are little changed, with France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -2.9%.
In the U.S., the latest round of Q3 earnings sees most companies beating analyst consensus; Dow component Travelers -1.3% despite reporting better than expected earnings and in-line revenues.
Defensive-oriented sectors are the early leaders, paced by consumer staples (+0.2%), utilities (+0.2%) and real estate (+0.1%); on the flip side, cyclical groups such as communication services (-0.9%), energy (-0.7%) and industrials (-0.7%) lag.
WTI November crude oil -1.3% at $68.84/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox