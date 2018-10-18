Unilever pricing impresses analysts

Unilever (UN, UL) is down 1.1% after reporting Q3 results. Investors have pushed Unilever lower, despite the company showing off an ability to pass on higher commodity costs to consumers during the quarter.

The company reported underlying sales growth of 3.8% on upward movement with both prices (+1.4%) and volume (+2.4%).

Analysts are posting positive commentary on Unilever's pricing actions, noting that reported results didn't include Argentina which skewed the comparison to consensus estimates (per Bloomberg).

