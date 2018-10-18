Global Blood up 9% as FDA-ASH workshop on sickle cell disease continues

Investors are behaving like the FDA-ASH Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Endpoints Workshop, in its second day in Washington, DC, is bullish for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT +9.2% ). Shares have rallied 25% over the past five trading days.

The company is developing voxelotor for SCD. Its Phase 3 study, the only one it plans to conduct to support its U.S. marketing application, is using a surrogate endpoint, the change in hemoglobin from baseline, to demonstrate efficacy, a criterion the FDA has not approved before.

