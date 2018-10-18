Nestle conference call highlights

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, NS) reported organic sales growth of 2.9% in Q3 and 2.0% for the first nine months of the year.

"We are starting to see improved momentum in North America and in our infant nutrition category globally. Our business in China continued to grow at a mid single-digit pace," noted Nestle CEO Mark Schneider on the results.

An interesting tidbit from the consumer products giant's conference call was that management anticipates that Nestle will have coffee products from partnerships on shelves by early 2019. That forecast is ahead of the prior timetable and could have positive implications for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Not a surprise, but Nestle expects to raise prices next year in key categories.

Nestle conference call webcast