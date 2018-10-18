FDA deals blow to PolarityTE - Citron

Andrew Left (Citron) takes note of a Form 483 from the FDA regarding PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) in late September. Polarity, says Left, tried to hide this from investors, but a FOIA request to the FDA has made it available.

The contents, says Left, are "damning." Among them: "Your firm has not performed and documented quantitative data that validates your process for SkinTE product to show consistent aseptic processing, aspetic tissue washing, and other relevant characteristics such as tissue size, cell counts, or relevant skin type identification."

The stock is a zero, says Left.