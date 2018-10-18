Smashing debut for Studio City

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) opens trading at $16.50 to sail the past the IPO pricing level of $12.50.

Studio traded as high as $17.25 before falling back to $15.75 at last check.

The IPO is being closed watched by Hong Kong and New York analysts, with some calling it a bit of a proxy for current sentiment on the Macau sector.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

