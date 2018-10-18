Elizabeth Warren urges Fed to replace Wells Fargo CEO: CNBC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren sends a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urging the Fed to keep its growth cap on Wells Fargo (WFC -2% ) until the bank replaces its CEO Tim Sloan, CNBC reports.

In her letter, Warren says that Sloan is "deeply implicated in the bank's repeated and egregious misconduct."

The Fed imposed the growth cap on Wells Fargo in response to a 2016 scandal, in which the bank's employees opened millions of bank and credit-card accounts without its customers' permission.

John Stumpf, who was CEO at the time, resigned to be replaced by Sloan, who was COO.

