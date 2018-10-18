Oppenheimer sees BJ's Wholesale as fairly valued

Oppenheimer initiates coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ -1.5% ) with a Perform rating on its view that shares are fully valued.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh and team see BJ's as much better positioned to sustain positive comp growth, but they are cautious on the retailer's ability to gain share which they note would warrant a premium valuation.

Shares of BJ's have had a rough month, peeling off 19% since the middle part of September when they hit their post-IPO high of $32.92.