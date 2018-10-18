NVE down 4% post Q2 results

NVE (NVEC -4.2% ) reported Q2 revenue increase of 7.1% Y/Y to $7.51M, with Product sales +10% Y/Y to $7.05M due to new customers and increased purchases by existing customers.

Contract R&D revenue decreased 26% Y/Y to $451K, due to the completion of contracts.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 132 bps to 82%and operating margin improved by 305 bps to 64%.

Q2 Expenses $1.35M (-2.1% Y/Y), with R&D $971.9k (-5.7% Y/Y) and SG&A $477.4k (+8.4% Y/Y).

Cash flow from operations was $8.27M in the first half compared to $7.32M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $6.05M as of September 30, 2018.

