NVE down 4% post Q2 results

NVE (NVEC -4.2%) reported Q2 revenue increase of 7.1% Y/Y to $7.51M, with Product sales +10% Y/Y to $7.05M due to new customers and increased purchases by existing customers.
Contract R&D revenue decreased 26% Y/Y to $451K, due to the completion of contracts.
Q2 Gross margin improved by 132 bps to 82%and operating margin improved by 305 bps to 64%.
Q2 Expenses $1.35M (-2.1% Y/Y), with R&D $971.9k (-5.7% Y/Y) and SG&A $477.4k (+8.4% Y/Y).
Cash flow from operations was $8.27M in the first half compared to $7.32M a year ago.
Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $6.05M as of September 30, 2018.
Previously: NVE reports Q2 results (Oct. 17)
Now read: It's Darkest Before The Himax Dawn »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox