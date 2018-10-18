Aon forms new ventures group, names innovation chief

Aon plc (AON +0.5% ) establishes a new ventures group and names its chief human resources officer, Tony Goland, to head the group as chief innovation officer.

CFO Christa Davies will also be part of the new group, as well as Bryon Ehrhart, global head of strategic growth and development, and COO John Bruno.

The group is charged with delivering "rapid incubation and delivery of new sources of client value."

Previously: More on Aon Q2: On track to exceed 2018 adjusted EPS of $7.97(July 27)