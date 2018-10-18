Eagle Bancorp +7% post Q3 results

Eagle Bancorp (EGBN +7% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 10.4% Y/Y to $86.9M.

Net interest margin was 4.14%.

An annualized return on average assets of 1.93%, an annualized return on average common equity of 14.85%, and an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 16.54%.

Total assets were $8.06B (+9% Y/Y), Total loans were $6.84B (+12% Y/Y), investment portfolio totaled $722.7M (+30% Y/Y) & Total deposits were $6.37B (+8% Y/Y).

Total shareholders’ equity increased 14% Y/Y, to $1.06B.

Tangible common equity ratio was 12.01% & total risk based capital ratio of 15.74%.

