U.S. mortgage rates slip after weeks of increases: Freddie Mac

After weeks of steady increases, U.S. mortgage rates are taking a breather this week, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slipping 5 basis points.

30-year FRM averaged 4.85% for the week ending Oct. 18, 2018 vs. 4.90% the previous week; a year ago, the average was 3.88%.

"While the housing market has clearly softened in reaction to the rise in mortgage rates, the economy and consumer sentiment remain very robust and that will sustain purchase demand, particularly in affordable markets and neighborhoods," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 4.26% vs. 4.29% a week ago; year-ago rate was 3.19%

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.10%, up from 4.07% a week ago; year ago the rate was 3.17%.

