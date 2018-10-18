BP starts Thunder Horse expansion project ahead of schedule, under budget

BP (BP -0.6% ) says it has started up its expansion project for the Thunder Horse field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, four months ahead of schedule and 15% under budget.

The Northwest Expansion project, which achieved first oil just 16 months after being sanctioned, adds a new subsea manifold and two wells tied into existing flowlines two miles to the north of the Thunder Horse platform.

The new project comes after two other major field expansions at Thunder Horse in the past two years, and BP expects the latest expansion to boost production at Thunder Horse by 30K boe/day at its peak, bringing total production to more than 200K boe/day.