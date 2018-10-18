Coca-Cola announces management changes

Coca-Cola (KO +0.1% ) announces that CFO Kathy Walter plans to retire from the company next year.

Waller will be succeeded by John Murphy, who currently heads up the Asia-Pacific business.

In another major management move, Brian Smith is named Coca-Cola president and chief operating officer, effective January 1. Smith is a 21-year Coca-Cola veteran who currently serves as president of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa group.

The beverage giant says the appointment of a president and COO will allow James Quincey, who has served as CEO since May 2017 and is a member of the board of directors, to focus on the overall long-term strategic direction and success of the company.

