KeyCorp -2.4% as Q3 revenue slips Q/Q, missing consensus

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) falls 2.4% after reporting Q3 EPS of 45 cents, in-line with consensus, but revenue of $1.60B misses consensus estimate of $1.64B.

Q3 revenue slips from $1.65B in Q2 and compares with $1.55B a year ago.

Q3 taxable equivalent net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) increases to $993M from $987M in Q2 and $962M in Q3 2017.

Trust and investment services income declined 8.6% to $117M Q/Q and was down 13% Y/Y.

Investment banking and debt placement fees rose 7.1% to $166M Q/Q and 18% Y/Y.

Q3 net interest margin from continuing operations (taxable equivalent basis) edges down to 3.18% from 3.19% in Q2, up from 3.15% a year ago.

Q3 common equity Tier 1 ratio falls to 9.93% from 10.13% in Q2 and 10.26% a year ago.

Q3 average loans slipped to $88.5B from $88.6B in Q2 and rose from $86.8B in Q3 2017.

