Activision -6.8% after updating on 'CoD' $500M weekend

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has sunk 6.8% on volume that's already nearly 150% of daily average with investors' eyes turned (with what looks like disappointment) toward launch numbers for its latest Call of Duty release.

Sell-through for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 hit more than $500M in the first three days. The game set a franchise record (on current-generation consoles) for most combined players, average hours per player and total hours played.

Shares had declined Monday amid confusion over what total sales might be after the company released only digital day-one results from the launch. That's an issue BTIG said investors were "simply wrong" about.

The new sell-through figures include retail and digital unit sales, including season passes, for the opening three days.