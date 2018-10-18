Kinder Morgan CEO sees 'seller's market' for remaining Canadian assets

Kinder Morgan (KMI +2.4% ) CEO Steve Kean says there’s a “seller’s market” for attractive assets like those held by the company's Canadian subsidiary, as the company works on a strategic plan that could include a sale or sale of assets for its Canadian arm.

“We think that asset packages like this are rare, anywhere, but they’re rare to come to market and they’re rare to come to market in western Canada, so we do think that it tends to be a bit of a seller’s market for these assets," Kean said in KMI's earnings conference call.

Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) minority shareholders will vote next month on a proposal to pay out ~$1.2B from the Trans Mountain sale, which KMI has said it favors and would use its portion to reduce debt; Kinder Morgan Canada is 70% owned by its U.S. parent.

Executive chairman Richard Kinder congratulated KMI execs on the call for having “extricated ourselves on favorable financial terms” from ownership of the Trans Mountain expansion.