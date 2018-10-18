Treasury Secretary Mnuchin drops out of Saudi conference

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces via Twitter that he won't be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia.

Mnuchin says he made the decision after meeting with President Trump.

Update at 11:52 AM ET: Stock market losses accelerated after the announcement, S&P 500 -1.4% , DJIA -1.4% , Nasdaq -2.0% .

