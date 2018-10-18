Alcoa +7% after earnings, buyback but analyst says outlook 'not great'

Alcoa (AA +7.4% ) surges to its biggest gain in more than a year after the company's Q3 earnings nearly doubled expectations and announcing a $200M share buyback.

The buyback comes even as Alcoa trims its demand forecast for the global aluminum market, driven by a potential slowdown in Chinese consumption, prompting Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina to say the commodity fundamentals for the company are "not great."

“While we applaud the share buyback and give the company credit for the improvements in its capital structure, we do not expect Alcoa to benefit from higher prices for its commodities,” LaFemina says.