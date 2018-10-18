Sonoco +4% after Q3 results

Sonoco (SON +4.6% ) Q3 sales increased by 3% Y/Y to $1.36B. Segment sales: Consumer Packaging $600.15M (+6.1% Y/Y); Display and Packaging $165.16M (+21.8% Y/Y); Paper and Industrial Converted Products $463.75M (-4.1% Y/Y) and Protective Solutions $135.7M (-3% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 7 bps to 19% and operating margin was 7.4% down by 186 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities at end of nine months was $451.52M, compared to $281M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $218.89M.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents $250.4M as of September 30, 2018.

Total debt was ~$1.39B as of September 30, 2018 and a total-debt-to-total-capital ratio 43.1%

4Q18 Guidance: EPS $0.75-0.81, Company believes Hurricane Florence could impact base fourth-quarter results by up to $.03 per diluted share; of which, $0.02 per diluted share is included in the fourth-quarter base earnings guidance.

FY18 Guidance: EPS $3.28-3.34; Operating cash flow $580-600M: FCF $230-250M.

