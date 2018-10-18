Kaiser Aluminum defended as Sidoti says buy on demand outlook

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU -9.1% ) is sharply lower after missing Q3 earnings expectations, but Sidoti analyst Edward Marshall is out in defense of the company, maintaining a Buy rating and $130 price target.

The company's plans to improve operating leverage, a rising price environment and equipment upgrade will ensure KALU "is well positioned to benefit from the ensuing demand in aerospace, automotive and general engineering," Marshall writes.

Marshall says KALU's Q3 aerospace shipments beat his estimate by 8.7%, rising 17.4% Y/Y, but aerospace value-added revenue per pound of $1.79 was the lowest since 2014.

Marshall forecasts KALU's 2020 EPS of $8.09, or 7.8% annual growth on 4.5% VAR growth to $918M, with an EBITDA margin of 27.4%.

Source: Bloomberg First Word