Stocks lower as Draghi talks tough on Italy

"There is no evidence that to undermine all the [budget] rules will lead to prosperity, but it will carry a high price tag for all actors," says ECB chief Mario Draghi, likely referencing Italy's plan to boost borrowing. "Rules must be respected in the self-interest of all parties, especially the weaker ones."

The ECB, of course, holds nearly €200B of Italian government paper.

Draghi's comments have helped send Italian bond yields shooting higher, and Italian shares (NYSEARCA:EWI) sharply lower ( down 1.9% at last check). Europe overall (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is down 0.5% .