Foot Locker looks to keep touch with Nike

While Nike management is saying all the right things about its relationship with Foot Locker (FL -1.4% ), the push by the Swoosh to sell directly online is seen by UBS as an increasing threat,

"Will Nike and Adidas take share from Foot Locker long-term? Our view has been that the probability of the answer being ‘yes’ is high," advises UBS analyst Jay Sole.

Still, Foot Locker is expected to try to work out new ventures with Nike and other key vendors to keep the chain highly relevant. "The key to Foot Locker’s long-term success is to make its stores an indispensable part of how the brands enhance their images and market goods," writes Sole.