Square unveils new device to replace old keypad credit-card machines

Square (SQ -4.2% ) introduces Square Terminal, a device that allows sellers to accept all forms of payment and print receipts.

Square says the all-in-one card processing device is designed is for businesses that use their own point-of-sale solution or manually key in a payment amount and want to process payments through Square.

Sellers pay a rate of 2.6% + 10¢ for every dip, tap, or swipe payment, and $399 for the device. New-to-Square sellers who make the switch pay $99 for Square Terminal after a $300 processing credit.

