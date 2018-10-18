With market touchy, SolarWinds halves IPO

With market fluctuations testing nerves, SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) has halved its initial public offering, cutting the number of shares offered and the price range.

In an amended registration, the company says it will offer 25M shares (down from a previous 42M); private-equity firms Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo will sell 4.5M, down from a previous 22.5M (the company will still sell 20M shares).

The price range was cut to $15-$16/share from the previous $17-$19/share.

That cuts the maximum raise to $400M.

At the midpoint, SolarWinds would be valued about $4.7B.