Lindsay down 4% post Q4 earnings miss

Lindsay (LNN -4.6% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 6.5% Y/Y to $123.3M, with Irrigation segment revenue $96.22M (-6% Y/Y) and Infrastructure segment revenue at $27.05M (-10% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin 26.2% a decline of 246 bps and operating margin 5.3% a decline of 340 bps .

Q4 Segment operating margins: Irrigation improved by 120 bps to 10.8%; and Infrastructure declined by 1,110 bps to 14%, due to less favorable revenue mix, resulting from lower revenue from leasing.

Backlog of unshipped orders at August 31, 2018 was $50M, compared with $51.8M at August 31, 2017.

Net inventories decreased by 8% Y/Y to $79.23M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $33.93M at the end of the fiscal year, compared to $39.45M last year.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $160.79M as of August 31, 2018.

