Fire near Chevron gas pipeline in California forces shutdown, evacuations

A fire burning near Chevron's (CVX +0.3% ) Northern California natural gas pipeline in Pittsburg, Calif., has forced a shutdown of the pipeline and the evacuation of ~4K people in the area.

CVX is now preparing to purge the 12-inch pipeline, and once that is done safely, the fire department will work with company officials to contain the blaze, local officials say.

The fire is relatively small, but the overriding problem is that it is burning inside a vault very close to the 12-inch natural gas pipeline.