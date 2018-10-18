BB&T CEO reduces expectations for big-bank M&A

BB&T Corp. (BBT +2.4% ) CEO Kelly King says he's reduced his expectations for large-bank consolidation across the industry due to advancements in some shared technology systems.

Meanwhile, the bank is "laser-focused" on organic growth, King said during its Q3 earnings call.

During its Q2 call, King said the bank would be interested in a $30B in-market acquisition, and said some banks had approached BB&T looking to sell. In the Q3 call, he clarified that BB&T wasn't actively pursuing any deals.

Meanwhile, the development of systems that can be shared across multiple banks reduces the need and benefits of massive scale, Kelly said.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Previously: More on BB&T Q3: Residential mortgage loan rise 17% Q/Q (Oct. 18)